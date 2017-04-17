UK Labour Party Enjoys Lowest Support Level Since June 2009 - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, the voting intention figures for the Labour party have declined to 23 percent from the last week's results of 25 percent. The Tories, on the other hand, have improved their rating by two points, climbing up to 44 percent.

With respect to Labour's leadership, the poll showed and even worse downward trend, as only 14 percent of the respondents consider party leader Jeremy Corbyn a potentially good prime minister. This figure compared to the 50 percent of Britons who see the head of the Conservatives and incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May as a good leader for the nation.

The poll also revealed the rating for the Liberal Democrats to be at 12 percent and that of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) at 10 percent.

The poll was carried out on April 12-13 among 2,069 UK adults.

