UK Police Form Special Squad to Tackle Drone Threat to Prison Security

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The UK police have formed a special squad of prison and police officers to fight against threats posed to prison security by drones, especially in order to disrupt drug and mobile phones from being smuggled into prisons, the UK government press service said Monday.

"We are absolutely determined to tackle the illegal flow of drugs and mobile phones into our prisons and turn them into places of safety and reform… The threat posed by drones is clear, but our dedicated staff are committed to winning the fight against those who are attempting to thwart progress by wreaking havoc in establishments all over the country," UK Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said, as quoted in the press release.

According to the press service, the squad, which includes police and Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) officers, will inspect drones found in prisons in order to identify those involved in contraband attempts.

"My message to those who involve themselves in this type of criminal activity is clear; we will find you and put you behind bars," Gyimah added.

The announcement comes amid the longest sentence for such a kind of offense imposed on March 31. Remo White-Channer and Romaine Gayle were jailed for six and a half years, and four years and four months respectively for attempts to provide several UK prisons with contraband worth about $60,000 via the use of drones.

