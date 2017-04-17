Register
14:45 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    HMS Sutherland escorting Russian ships as they pass through the English Channel on route to the North Atlantic

    Russian Warships' Jaunt Through English Channel Sends UK Tabloids Into a Frenzy

    © Photo: gov.uk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 531 0 0

    Over the weekend, a British Royal Navy frigate escorted four Russian ships as they sailed through the English Channel on their way to the Atlantic Ocean. The Russian ships were using the free right of transit passage through the body of water. However, British tabloids soon attempted to blow the non-story up into a major diplomatic incident.

    On Saturday, the UK's Ministry of Defense issued a statement saying that the HMS Sutherland, a Type 23 frigate armed with anti-ship, anti-air and anti-sub missiles and advanced electronic warfare systems, had been given the task of escorting and monitoring a Russian naval group consisting of two corvettes, a tanker and a tug boat as they sailed through the English Channel later in the day.

    Defense Secretary Michael Fallon emphasized that the HMS Sutherland would be "carefully marking these Russian ships as they pass close to UK waters," adding that "the Royal Navy maintains a vigilant watch and is always ready to keep Britain safe."

    HMS Sutherland (F81), a type 23 frigate of the Royal Navy
    © Photo: Vicki Benwell, Royal Navy
    British Frigate Set to Escort Russian Warships in the English Channel
    'Safe from what?' may be the first question that may first comes to mind. The Russian vessels, including the Soobrazitelnyy and Boiky corvettes, along with a support tanker and an ocean-going tug, were using their right for lawful passage through the international waterway, on their way to the North Atlantic for drills. No incidents or violations of maritime law, or of the UK's maritime boundaries, have been reported.

    Indeed, HMS Sutherland Commanding Officer Andrew Canale admitted in Saturday's press release that the deployment to escort foreign warships was "routine business."

    However, if the British tabloid press's coverage of the 'routine' event is to be believed, the Russian ships' mission was much more sinister, aimed either at 'taunting' Britain, or worse –preparing for an open provocation.

    The Daily Mail, for example, prefaced its headline on to the story with the phrase "Putin taunts Britain again," 'astutely' claiming that the Russian ships' presence may be connected to the deterioration in relations between Moscow and London in recent weeks. The Sun, meanwhile, wittily titled their piece "The Russians are Coming…Again," and described the Russian vessels as "Vladimir Putin's warships," in a naming convention that seems to have become standard among UK media in recent years.

    "Royal Navy heroes are tailing Russian warships as they steam toward the English Channel – for the THIRD time in just six months," The Sun's lead reads, sounding more appropriate for a wartime propaganda pamphlet than a boring story about some ships passing through international waters.

    UK Navy's RFA Tidespring
    © Youtube/British Defence News
    New UK Royal Navy Tidespring Tanker Docks at Cornwall for Customization
    The Mirror's headline was similarly ominous, stating that the Royal Navy was "forced" to escort "Vladimir Putin's newest warships 'playing wargames' through English Channel..."

    Willfully ignoring the Russian Defense Ministry's statements from earlier this month that the ships' mission, planned long in advance, was to head to the North Atlantic for anti-submarine warfare drills, The Mirror claimed that the Russian corvettes could really "be on their way to Syria."

    The Daily Express was perhaps the most blunt, and most dishonest, in its approach, its headline to the story blurting: "Putin pushes British boundaries as WARSHIPS arrive in English Channel amid global tensions." The paper's tone seemed designed to give off the impression that the Russian leader had personally signed off on sending warships to the UK's coast just to rile up the Brits.

    The Daily Star was similarly scary-sounding, its headline dramatically declaring that "Vladimir Putin's warships approach English Channel as Royal Navy ships scramble." Repeating The Sun's line about this being the 'third time in six months' that Russian ships were in the Channel, the newspaper replaced 'months' with 'years' for some reason, making the trumped-up event out to be even more of a non-story. As of this writing, the paper still hasn't corrected the obvious mistake.

    The aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sails together with the Russian Northern Fleet's carrier battle group through the English Channel. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Website Dover-Marina.com
    West 'Engulfed in Panic' Over Russian Naval Group Heading for Mediterranean
    To Russian observers, the weekend's frenzy was reminiscent to the hysteria caused by the passage of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier group through the Channel last October.

    Back then, the same tabloids offered similarly ominous and over-the-top stories, writing endless nerve-racking reports on the Russians' 'provocative' move, commenting on potential interception plans by NATO, and citing retired naval officers' excited commentaries saying that the strike group's trip reminded them of the 'good old days' of Cold War-era tensions between East and West.

    Related:

    British Frigate Set to Escort Russian Warships in the English Channel
    India, UK Set to Enhance Defense Partnership
    200 Royal Marine Jobs to Be Cut So Britain Can Crew Warships Instead
    Gibraltar's Dilemma: What Awaits British Overseas Territory After Brexit?
    New UK Royal Navy Tidespring Tanker Docks at Cornwall for Customization
    Hypersonic Cruise & Satellite-Destroying Missiles: UK Anxious Over Russian Arms
    London Trying to Strong-arm EU Into Brexit Concessions, Citing Russian Boogieman
    Tags:
    media hysteria, hysteria, media coverage, passage, stealth corvette Soobrazitelny, Boykiy, HMS Sutherland, Russian Navy, British Royal Navy, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok