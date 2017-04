© Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova Macron Wants to Implement Vital Economic Reforms in France Amid Scandals

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey, the projected shares of the votes for both center-right The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon have increased by one point from Friday's forecast, bringing their popularity to 21 and 18 percent, respectively.

In the second round of the election, Macron's lead over Le Pen, when compared to Friday's projections, has improved by 1 percent and is now expected to beat her with 64 percent to her 36 percent.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

