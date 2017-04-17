German Foreign Minister Welcomes End of Turkish Referendum Campaign

BERLIN (Sputnik) —In a statement obtained by Sputnik, Gabriel said, "it is good that the campaign that has been held so bitterly, in Germany as well, is now over."
German foreign minister stressed that the referendum results seemed obvious, but regardless of the results "we should act wisely."
Relations between Turkey and a number of European countries, including Germany, have worsened recently after several pro-referendum rallies held by Turkish officials, aimed at gaining support from Turkish citizens living abroad, were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Following such bans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German, and later, Dutch, authorities to Nazis.
All comments
Show new comments (0)