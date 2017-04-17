German Foreign Minister Welcomes End of Turkish Referendum Campaign

BERLIN (Sputnik) —In a statement obtained by Sputnik, Gabriel said, "it is good that the campaign that has been held so bitterly, in Germany as well, is now over."

German foreign minister stressed that the referendum results seemed obvious, but regardless of the results "we should act wisely."

Earlier in the day, the referendum on amendments to the Turkish constitution, enlarging the powers of the president and stipulating transforming of Turkey to a presidential republic, has been held across the country. According to the preliminary results provided by the Anadolu news agency, "yes" votes for expanding presidential powers are leading with 51.3 percent after 99% of ballots counted

Relations between Turkey and a number of European countries, including Germany, have worsened recently after several pro-referendum rallies held by Turkish officials, aimed at gaining support from Turkish citizens living abroad, were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Following such bans, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German, and later, Dutch, authorities to Nazis.