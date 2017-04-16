Register
    Demonstration in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, on the eve of a campaign meeting of French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party that is to take place at the nearby Zenith venue in Paris

    Protests Take Place in Paris Ahead of Marine Le Pen’s Election Rally

    Hundreds activists took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to voice their protest against presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hundreds of anti-fascist activists took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to voice protest against presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, the leader of far-right National Front Party, one day ahead of her election rally in the French capital, media reported.

    Some of demonstrators were throwing flares and smoke bombs, while others were holding up banners and shouting antifascist slogans, the RT broadcaster reported.

    ​The protests were taking place in the Paris’ northeastern neighborhood of Aubervilliers. The demonstrations were scheduled to go past the office of Paris’ mayor, according to the broadcaster.

    Earlier on Thursday, the building which houses the Le Pen campaign headquarters was hit by an arson attempt, which was reportedly carried out by an extreme left wing group.

    The first round of French election is set to take place on April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7. National Front leader Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are the favorites in the presidential race.

      Angus Gallagher
      Abstract ideas aside, using violence and intimidation to thwart Le Pen's peaceful campaign is entirely fascist in both spirit and method.
      These footsoldiers at the bottom of the globalist foodchain are too stupid to realize it's the EU-NATO Axis pulling their strings- with Soros and his NGOs acting as the middlemen.
      marcanhalt
      Let's find out if the lady wears an iron girdle. Personally? I don't think she is the 'man for the job',
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      Reminds me of trump during the campaign (here we have some arabs fed with sos racisme.. while at the same some others are fed up with it) this election is gonna be good!
