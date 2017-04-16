Register
20:33 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon presents his project for Europe at his campaign headquarters in Paris

    Fillon Convinced He’ll Advance Into 2nd Round of French Presidential Election

    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 82 0 0

    French presidential elections hopeful Francois Fillon believes he will make it into the second round of presidential election.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France's The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon believes he will make it into the second round of presidential election.

    "I have a form of serenity that surprises even myself. I know that I will be in the second round. I have this deep conviction," Fillon said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche magazine, published on Sunday.

    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France.
    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik
    Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Presidential Elections - Poll
    Speaking about what kind of president he would be if elected, Fillon pointed out that he would be "a president of national recovery."

    "I will be the president of the national recovery. I will be a president who keeps his commitments, who tells the truth to the French people about the situation in France and in the world," Fillon said, adding he would act in accordance with the general interest.

    The Republicans' nominee also vowed to become a president who would not intervene in the government affairs and who respected the functions of the prime minister.

    Moreover, what regards Francois Fillon's far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon, Fillon is uncertaint about Melenchon's chances in the presidential election, stressing that the poll results and real votes might differ a lot.

    "At the time of voting, we will realize that there is a big difference between the polls and reality," Fillon said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche magazine.

    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France
    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Melenchon Refuses to Move in to Elysee Palace if Elected French President
    Speaking about independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, Fillon highlighted that he lacked experience and that he was actually more left-wing than centrist.

    "The right-wing people are beginning to understand that Macron is a man of the left, who will conduct soft policy. And then he completely lacks experience: university, bank business and a ministry, this is not enough to become a president. The President of the Republic is the head of the army, the one who leads the foreign policy of France. You can't improvise," Fillon said.

    Answering to the question about his "main enemy," Fillon named extremism because "extremist was the enemy of France."

    The first round of French presidential election is set for April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7. According to recent OpinionWay poll, Fillon is set to come third in the first round, following the National Front party leader Marine Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

    Related:

    Francois Fillon Presents Steps to Help Middle East Religious Minorities
    French Presidential Candidate Fillon Takes 3-Point Lead Over Melenchon
    French Presidential Hopeful Fillon Regains Lead Over Melenchon, Now 3rd in Race
    French Presidential Hopeful Melenchon Leads Center-Right Fillon, Comes 3rd
    Tags:
    presidential election, French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok