Fillon Convinced He’ll Advance Into 2nd Round of French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France's The Republicans' candidate Francois Fillon believes he will make it into the second round of presidential election.

"I have a form of serenity that surprises even myself. I know that I will be in the second round. I have this deep conviction," Fillon said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche magazine, published on Sunday.

Speaking about what kind of president he would be if elected, Fillon pointed out that he would be "a president of national recovery."

"I will be the president of the national recovery. I will be a president who keeps his commitments, who tells the truth to the French people about the situation in France and in the world," Fillon said, adding he would act in accordance with the general interest.

The Republicans' nominee also vowed to become a president who would not intervene in the government affairs and who respected the functions of the prime minister.

Moreover, what regards Francois Fillon's far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon, Fillon is uncertaint about Melenchon's chances in the presidential election, stressing that the poll results and real votes might differ a lot.

"At the time of voting, we will realize that there is a big difference between the polls and reality," Fillon said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche magazine.

Speaking about independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, Fillon highlighted that he lacked experience and that he was actually more left-wing than centrist.

"The right-wing people are beginning to understand that Macron is a man of the left, who will conduct soft policy. And then he completely lacks experience: university, bank business and a ministry, this is not enough to become a president. The President of the Republic is the head of the army, the one who leads the foreign policy of France. You can't improvise," Fillon said.

Answering to the question about his "main enemy," Fillon named extremism because "extremist was the enemy of France."

The first round of French presidential election is set for April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7. According to recent OpinionWay poll, Fillon is set to come third in the first round, following the National Front party leader Marine Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.