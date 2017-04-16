UK Parliament Members Call for Stripping Assad's Wife Asma of UK Citizenship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Sunday Times newspaper, the request to Home Office was sent on Saturday night.
"The time has come where we go after [President] Assad in every which way, including people like Mrs Assad, who is very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes," Nadhim Zahawi, a conservative parliament member, who sits in the House of Commons' foreign affairs committee was quoted as saying.
The proposal was triggered by Asma Assad's recent posts in social media, such as Instagram, Facebook and Telegram, after over 80 people had been reportedly killed in the Syrian province of Idlib last week as a result of an incident involving chemical weapons. She blamed the West, who accused Damascus of carrying out a chemical attack, for spreading misinformation on the issue.
The Syrian government refuted the allegations about its involvement in the incident in Idlib, saying that it would never attack the civilians and claiming that Damascus has no such weapons since 2014.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If you can pull off 9/11 and get away with it, the sky is the limit... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Decades of robbery through colonialism and this is where we (Britain) have come to: a British Asian (?) MP pleading for another former colony to be destabilized and failing that punish the leader's wife. It's official, we've got a leadership vacuum in Britain because we're now partners with Islamic terrorists.
