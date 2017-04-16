Register
12:57 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in Izmir, Turkey, April 9, 2017.

    How Biggest Day for Turkey in Decades May Influence Ties With Russia

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 49410

    With Turkey holding a referendum on Sunday on controversial changes to its constitution, people remain divided on whether the proposed amendments would help bring a stable government or give excessive powers to the president.

    In a bid to win the votes of the fence-sitters, the government is strengthening ties with Iran and Russia by participating in the Geneva and Astana talks on ending the conflict in Syria.

    A campaign banner for the upcoming referendum with the picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is seen on Taksim square in central Istanbul, Turkey March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Polling Stations Open in Turkey for Referendum on Constitutional Changes
    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Ankara University professor Birol Akgun said that in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s desire to cement ties with Russia time-serving political considerations took the back seat to a strategic vision of a long-term partnership with Russia.

    “Turkey’s continued participation in the Astana and Geneva talks has nothing to do with Sunday’s referendum. Turkey highly values the ceasefire achieved thanks to the concerted effort by Russia and Iran, and which meets our strategic interests and long-term plans,” Birol Akgun told Sputnik Turkey.

    He explained Ankara’s support for the recent US missile attack on a military base in Syria by a desire to end  the Syrian army’s military campaign in Idlib, which could send a new wave of Syrian refugees running towards the Turkish border.

    “We already have about 3.5 million Syrian refugees here and more of them coming in could antagonize the local population. This, in turn, could impact the outcome of Sunday’s vote,” Professor Akgun emphasized.

    He said that Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Sinsek’s upcoming visit to Moscow reflected Ankara’s desire to broaden trade and other economic coperation with Russia.

    “President Erdogan’s telephone linkup with President Putin [on Thursday] underscored his desire to have a long-term strategic partnership with Russia. That friendly exchange, which came amid rumors about a new cool in bilateral relations over the situation in Syria, allayed all doubts about this,” Birol Akgun noted.

    He added that many in Turkey welcomed President Erdogan’s call to Putin and the announcement of Vice Premier Simsek’s planned visit to Moscow.

    “Though not directly related to Sunday’s referendum, this could influence its outcome because all influential politicalns and reasonable people in Turkey are holding out for closer ties with Russia,” Professor Akgun emphasized.

    If passed, the amendments to the constitution would dramatically expand President Erdogan's powers.

    A poster of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the upcoming referendum is seen backdropped by the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Friday, March 24, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Turkey to Hold Referendum on Constitutional Amendments
    The  role as president, which is now largely ceremonial, would become the country's chief executive, have dominant power over the judiciary and be much more powerful than the parliament.

    Although "yes" campaigners currently slightly lead in polls, it is hard to make any predictions, and political tension remains high.

    Since the failed coup in July 2016, more than 130,000 teachers, civil servants, academics and state officials have been fired, and nearly 50,000 arrested.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Polling Stations Open in Turkey for Referendum on Constitutional Changes
    Turkey to Hold Referendum on Constitutional Amendments
    Tags:
    strategic vision, closer ties with Russia, referendum, Birol Akgun, Mehmet Simsek, Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok