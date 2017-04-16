Turkish Referendum: 'No' Flags Raised Over German Opera House Day Ahead of Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yeneroglu posted first a photograph and then a video of two flags atop the opera house on his Twitter on Saturday.

Bavyera Devlet Operası binasına asılan o #hayır bayrağına cevabı yurtdışındaki vatandaşlarımız Münih'teki sandık sonuçlarıyla verecektir.. pic.twitter.com/sHT29vYwR2 — Mustafa Yeneroğlu (@myeneroglu) April 15, 2017

Bavyera Devlet Opera binasından 10 dakika önce çekilmiş görüntü. Photoshop veya eski olduğunu iddia edenler olursa bilgileri olsun… pic.twitter.com/gDNp1q5ysa — Mustafa Yeneroğlu (@myeneroglu) April 15, 2017

​"While the flag in German says 'no' on one side, 'yes' on the other one, only 'Hayir/no' is written on the Turkish flag," the lawmaker added.

In March, authorities of several German cities, such as Hamburg and Gaggenau, cancelled pre-referendum rallies involving a number of Turkish officials. In response, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Germany, drawing parallel between contemporary authorities and the Nazi.

However, in early April, the Turkish consulates in Stuttgart, Hamburg and Frankfurt told Sputnik that the early vote was going smoothly.

Voters in Turkey will go to polls on Sunday to either approve or reject the amendments, which, if passed, would significantly expand the presidential powers.