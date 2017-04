MOSCOW (Sputnik) —According to The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, the scheme will be cheaper than if it were open to all owners of diesel cars.

The ministers also took into consideration the fact that older diesel cars are often driven by the people who are "less well off," the newspaper reported, citing an undisclosed source.

The first vehicle scrappage scheme was introduced in the United Kingdom in 2009 and extended in 2010. It allowed participants to purchase a new vehicle and get rid of the old one, provided that they had owned it for over 12 months.