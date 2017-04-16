Register
16 April 2017
    French presidential election candidate for the far-right Front National (FN) party Marine Le Pen

    German President Warns French Citizens Against Voting for Le Pen at Election

    © AFP 2017/ Thomas SAMSON
    12357219

    As the prospects of the European Union's future appear to be obscure after Brexit, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on the French people not to vote for the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the upcoming presidential election, as the latter during her campaign raised the possibility that France leaves the bloc.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Steinmeier has warned on Saturday the French citizens against supporting Le Pen at the presidential election, who vows to renegotiation the pillars of the EU system, quit the Schengen zone and restore national borders.

    "Do not listen to the siren songs of those who promise you a great French future after getting rid of all that is part of France today, namely its role as a guarantor of European stability and a pillar of the European Union," Steinmeier said in an interview with the Ouest-France newspaper, referring to Le Pen's political pledges.

    The European Union remains an asset for all Europeans despite the existing problems within the union and such challenges as Brexit, Steinmeier stressed, adding that it was possible to make Europe a really significant player in the world only by cooperating.

    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Failure of EU Project: 'The Sooner France Gets Out - the Better'
    "Maybe if we had talked more about the problems and risks involved, we would have avoided some setbacks. Nevertheless, despite all the difficulties, the European Union remains an asset for all Europeans,"he said. "The EU might be complicated sometimes but it an asset for all of us, including France," he added.

    The first round of French election is set to take place on April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7. National Front leader Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are the main favorites of the presidential race. According to the recent polls, Le Pen keeps a one-percent lead over Macron.

    Tags:
    French Presidential Election 2017, National Front, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Marine Le Pen, France
      wakko45498
      Haha, a German telling French what to do - Le Pen just jumped 3% in popularity. Aaaand now French can start to worry about Germany influencing their elections, not Russia.
      jas
      jas
      I think LePen can win the first and second round. I think the evil EU traitors think so too. This almost sounds like a threat from Steinmeier.
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      The elite are having a stroke. Lol.
      Le Pen will win and ole leather puss Merkle will be the next one kicked to the curb.
      michael
      michael
      the germans have tried this with the french before, a few times...and that didn't end well. :) Why would any french person listen to a german????? The man shows his ignorance, stupidity and piggishness with every utterance, just like the hag.
      Hermes
      wakko45498,
      Completely agree. If this doesn't win Marine the election I don't know what will.
      Hermes
      Mitach2002,
      Hopefully yes, but do not underestimate the depths these liberal traitors are prepared to sink to not to lose. And they are counting the votes.
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, My sources tell me they are panicking even more now after their star performer Macron, failed to dent Le Pen's popularity.
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      Macron only appeals to the fascist/communist and Muslim in the big cities, Le Pen by all accounts is streets ahead in the rural areas and small towns and villages where the French still call themselves French.

      I predict a victory for Le Pen and for France.

      Vive la France!
      avatar
      terryjohnodgersin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)
      michael, it is interesting to note that the rural French in the town and villages scattered throughout the provinces, that the locals still refer to the German as Le Boche or Boches, a derogatory term. They do not like the German. Love Aussies though!
