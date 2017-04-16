German President Warns French Citizens Against Voting for Le Pen at Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Steinmeier has warned on Saturday the French citizens against supporting Le Pen at the presidential election, who vows to renegotiation the pillars of the EU system, quit the Schengen zone and restore national borders.
"Do not listen to the siren songs of those who promise you a great French future after getting rid of all that is part of France today, namely its role as a guarantor of European stability and a pillar of the European Union," Steinmeier said in an interview with the Ouest-France newspaper, referring to Le Pen's political pledges.
The European Union remains an asset for all Europeans despite the existing problems within the union and such challenges as Brexit, Steinmeier stressed, adding that it was possible to make Europe a really significant player in the world only by cooperating.
The first round of French election is set to take place on April 23, while the run-off is scheduled for May 7. National Front leader Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron are the main favorites of the presidential race. According to the recent polls, Le Pen keeps a one-percent lead over Macron.
Reply | 5 | Edit | Delete Haha, a German telling French what to do - Le Pen just jumped 3% in popularity. Aaaand now French can start to worry about Germany influencing their elections, not Russia. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete I think LePen can win the first and second round. I think the evil EU traitors think so too. This almost sounds like a threat from Steinmeier. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The elite are having a stroke. Lol. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete the germans have tried this with the french before, a few times...and that didn't end well. :) Why would any french person listen to a german????? The man shows his ignorance, stupidity and piggishness with every utterance, just like the hag. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete wakko45498, Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Mitach2002, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, My sources tell me they are panicking even more now after their star performer Macron, failed to dent Le Pen's popularity. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Macron only appeals to the fascist/communist and Muslim in the big cities, Le Pen by all accounts is streets ahead in the rural areas and small towns and villages where the French still call themselves French. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete michael, it is interesting to note that the rural French in the town and villages scattered throughout the provinces, that the locals still refer to the German as Le Boche or Boches, a derogatory term. They do not like the German. Love Aussies though!
wakko45498
jas
Mitach2002
Le Pen will win and ole leather puss Merkle will be the next one kicked to the curb.
michael
Hermesin reply towakko45498(Show commentHide comment)
Completely agree. If this doesn't win Marine the election I don't know what will.
Hermesin reply toMitach2002(Show commentHide comment)
Hopefully yes, but do not underestimate the depths these liberal traitors are prepared to sink to not to lose. And they are counting the votes.
terryjohnodgersin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
terryjohnodgers
I predict a victory for Le Pen and for France.
Vive la France!
terryjohnodgersin reply tomichael(Show commentHide comment)