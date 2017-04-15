Register
08:08 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France

    Melenchon Refuses to Move in to Elysee Palace if Elected French President

    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112530

    French left-wing presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon claimed he would not move from his house to the Elysee Palace, if elected as president, adding he "would like to pay for my water and electricity bill myself."

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Melenchon says he will not live at the Elysee Palace if he wins in the upcoming elections.

    "I do not plan to live at the Elysee. I would like to be able to continue living where I currently live," Melenchon said on TF1 TV on Friday night, adding that if, however, he were to live at the presidential residence "I would like to pay for my water and electricity bill myself."

    Supporters take pictures with their mobile phone of candidate of the far left coalition La France insoumise for the 2017 France's presidential elections, Jean-Luc Melenchon (C), at the end a public meeting, on January 11, 2017, in Le Mans, northwestern France
    © AFP 2017/ JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER
    Poll Shows Melenchon Surpasses Fillon in First Round of French Election
    An Odoxa poll showed on Friday that 15 percent of French voters are thinking of voting for either socialist Benoit Hamon or Melenchon; 11 percent hesitate between Hamon and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, while 17 percent are still choosing between Macron and Melenchon.

    According to the Odoxa survey, Melenchon is beating The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon by 0.5 points and is projected to get 19 percent of the votes in the first round of the French presidential elections, scheduled for April 23.

    The run-off is set to take place on May 7.

    Related:

    Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Elections
    French Public Servants Threaten to Resign if Marine Le Pen is Elected President
    Stock Markets Nervous as French Presidential Elections Point to Frexit Vote
    Tags:
    Elysee palace, French Presidential Election 2017, Jean-Luc Melenchon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      So this the current trend for the political parasites not to be moving into there house of political residency now? The clown is just following Trumps example to be INSPIRATIONAL to the electorates, farking to$$er!!! Cant they do something imaginative and rightful on there own without being a carbon copy?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok