Melenchon Refuses to Move in to Elysee Palace if Elected French President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Melenchon says he will not live at the Elysee Palace if he wins in the upcoming elections.

"I do not plan to live at the Elysee. I would like to be able to continue living where I currently live," Melenchon said on TF1 TV on Friday night, adding that if, however, he were to live at the presidential residence "I would like to pay for my water and electricity bill myself."

An Odoxa poll showed on Friday that 15 percent of French voters are thinking of voting for either socialist Benoit Hamon or Melenchon; 11 percent hesitate between Hamon and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, while 17 percent are still choosing between Macron and Melenchon.

According to the Odoxa survey, Melenchon is beating The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon by 0.5 points and is projected to get 19 percent of the votes in the first round of the French presidential elections, scheduled for April 23.

The run-off is set to take place on May 7.