Melenchon Refuses to Move in to Elysee Palace if Elected French President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Melenchon says he will not live at the Elysee Palace if he wins in the upcoming elections.
"I do not plan to live at the Elysee. I would like to be able to continue living where I currently live," Melenchon said on TF1 TV on Friday night, adding that if, however, he were to live at the presidential residence "I would like to pay for my water and electricity bill myself."
According to the Odoxa survey, Melenchon is beating The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon by 0.5 points and is projected to get 19 percent of the votes in the first round of the French presidential elections, scheduled for April 23.
The run-off is set to take place on May 7.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete So this the current trend for the political parasites not to be moving into there house of political residency now? The clown is just following Trumps example to be INSPIRATIONAL to the electorates, farking to$$er!!! Cant they do something imaginative and rightful on there own without being a carbon copy?
Capt'nSkippy !!!