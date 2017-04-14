Le Pen Considers Seeking Cooperation With Russia as 'Normal' Ambition

WARSAW (Sputnik) — She pointed out that Europe should improve relations with Russia in order to look toward a peaceful future.

"Russians are a great nation in the eastern part of the continent. Since the time of Peter the Great they have always expressed a wish to take part in the community of European nations. That is why an aspiration for cooperation with them is something normal," Le Pen said.

"France is at the opposite end of the continent. We do not have any historic disputes with Russia. So we should improve relations with it so that all European nations could look to peaceful and prosperous future," Le Pen added.

Le Pen has also called for improving relations with Russia during her presidential campaign. Just last month, she visited Russia at the invitation of senior Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky as part of cooperation between State Duma lawmakers and French political circles.

Moreover, the presidential candidate said that Crimea's reunification with Russia was an instinctive decision made by the local population.

“Crimea was transferred to Ukraine only in 1954 by the unilateral decision of [USSR leader] Nikita Khrushchev and without consultations with interested population. At the same time two thirds of residents say that they are Russians. That is why when they were asked about the opinion they naturally expressed their wish to join Russia,” Le Pen said.

She added that Europe had witnessed many territorial conflicts in the past, and that it was necessary to first consult with those people interested in the status of disputed regions to avoid such conflicts altogether in the future.

Crimea rejoined Russia in March 2014 after the referendum held on March 16, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification. Ukraine did not recognize the referendum.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.