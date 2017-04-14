Register
15:28 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pupils in Kampala, Uganda

    Uganda Schools Well-to-Do Finland on Integration of Refugees

    © AFP 2017/ STUART PRICE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (118)
    0 11523

    Finland, which received around 30,000 refugees at the peak of the migrant crisis and is still struggling to accommodate them, has received surprising advice from Uganda, a developing African nation, which in recent years took in hundreds of thousands of refugees.

    A view from the sea to the harbour and market place of Helsinki
    © AFP 2017/ JUSSI NOUSIAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
    Finland Paves Way for Mass Deportations of Migrants, Igniting Protests
    Whereas Finland's share of 30,000 migrants rocked the Nordic nation and proved to be a heavy burden on its welfare system, Uganda claims to have succeeded in integrating much larger crowds of refugees, using considerably less resources. This is all the more astonishing given the fact that Finland was placed first in the 2016 Social Progress Index, as opposed to Uganda, which had to be content with a modest 107th place.

    Uganda, a nation of 37 million, registered over a million refugees in recent years, mainly due to the war in South Sudan. In 2015 alone, it took in a record 512,000 refugees. The Ugandan experience consists in processing asylum applications as quickly as possible and without interruption allowing refugees to live and work in the community instead of isolating them in special centers.

    "There have been five thousand refugees just in the past three days. Yet our borders are still open," High Commissioner for Refugees in Uganda David Apollo Kazungu told the Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet in connection with an integration seminar organized by the Finnish NGO FinnChurchAid in Helsinki.

    Iraqi migrants are pictured inside a refugee center located in former barracks, in Lahti, Finland
    © AFP 2017/ LEHTIKUVA / Markku Ulander
    Finland Amazed at How Many 'Refugee Children' Are in Fact Adults
    According to David Apollo Kazungu, the key to success is fast-track integration, which has been practiced since WW2, when Uganda, then a British colony, took in 7,000 Poles — a fact which still remains largely unknown even in Poland.

    In Uganda, the integration process begins immediately. The country's national development plan is based on the idea that refugees are part of the community and contribute to its well-being. Refugees receive supplies and are allotted a temporary dwelling and access to a plot of land.

    "Refugees live in villages together with locals, not isolated in camps or barracks. They are at home even though they come from another place," David Apollo Kazungu told Hufvudstadsbladet. According to Kazungu, refugees are viewed as a valuable resource. "Refugees are not just a humanitarian issue, they are a component of our economic development," Kazungu said.

    Feminist Initiative Party spokesperson Victoria Kawesa, center, celebrates with party supporters at the election night party in Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday Sept. 14, 2014, after the first exit polls indicate that the Feminist Initiative party will be represented in the Swedish parliament
    © AP Photo/ News Agency TT, Maja Suslin
    Feminists Cheer as Ugandan-Swede Is Elected Europe's First Black Party Leader
    According to Kazungu, Uganda's unique integration pattern has of late been imitated by other African nations, such as Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Malawi. Therefore, Kazungu encouraged Finland to change its attitude to succeed with the accommodation of the newcomers.

    "It depends mostly on the fear of the unknown," Kazungu said.

    Uganda, whose surface is smaller than that of Finland, is the world's second-most populous landlocked country after Ethiopia. Uganda has long been on a list of heavily indebted countries, whose high level of poverty and debt make them eligible for special assistance from the IMF and the World Bank. A settlement called Bidi Bidi, which effectively hosts at least 270,000 refugees, has been identified as the world's largest refugee camp. For the sake of comparison, Espoo, Finland's second-largest city, has a population of 255,000.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (118)

    Related:

    Swedes' Gifts to Migrants Tossed Away as Spa-Turned-Asylum Closes Down
    Stockholm Truck Attack Sheds Light Upon Threat Posed by Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Rejected Asylum Seekers Grumble in Finland, Resort to Self-Harm, Besiege Sweden
    Finland Amazed at How Many 'Refugee Children' Are in Fact Adults
    Finland Suggests EU Payoffs to Keep Asylum Seekers Out
    Tags:
    refugee camps, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Africa, Uganda, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok