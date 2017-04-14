Le Pen Pledges to Expel Foreigners Posing Security Threat if Elected

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leader of far-right National Front party added that her rival in the presidential race, former Prime Minister Francois Fillon, had done nothing about this threat, while another major contender, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, was not saying anything about the issue.

"There are 10,000 people with a 'Fiche S' status linked to the Islamist fundamentalists [in France]… On the next day after I am elected, I would proceed with expelling 'Fiche S' foreigners from our country and I would trigger the procedure of stripping the nationality off of those who have a dual citizenship," Le Pen told France Info broadcaster.

Fiche S is one of the "wanted list" categories used by the French security forces and it denotes those who pose threat to the state security.

France has been officially in the state of emergency since after the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015.

The first round of the presidential election will take place on April 23, while the run-off between the top two contenders is scheduled for May 7.