Macron, Le Pen Running Neck-And-Neck in 1st Round of French Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Ipsos poll conducted for Le Monde newspaper, both far-left presidential hopeful Jean-Luc Melenchon and The Republicans' party nominee Francois Fillon have improved their standings and now stand at 20 and 19 percent respectively. Melenchon's projected share of the votes increased by 1.5 percent and Fillon's by 1 percent.

In the second round of the election, Macron is projected to beat Le Pen with 63 to 37 percent.

The poll was conducted between April 12 and April 13 among 1,509 registered voters.

The first round of the French presidential election is slated for April 23, while the run-off is expected to take place on May 7.