Eurovision Organizers Unable to Compel Ukraine to Comply With Song Contest Rules

The EBU offered Russia to broadcast the singer's performance through a satellite, or to replace the contestant. Russia's Channel One called these options unacceptable and stated that it will not broadcast Eurovision.
"It is… regrettable that the organizers of Eurovision were unable to fulfill the conditions of their own rules and were unable to call on the country that expressed willingness to host this contest, to observe the rules of the host party, which are mentioned in the relevant documents of the European Broadcasting Union," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia is well out of it. I might look at the headlines, to see what carnage the NAZIs will create, for the Eurovision NAZI Contest. They wanted to make it political last year, so let's see how Ukraine try and make it a success?
anne00marie