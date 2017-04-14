Register
    Logo of the Eurovision 2017 song contest at the semi-final allocation draw in Kiev.

    Eurovision Organizers Unable to Compel Ukraine to Comply With Song Contest Rules

    © Sputnik/ STR
    The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest were unable to compel Ukraine to comply with the rules of the contest, it is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    Singer Yulia Samoilova, Russia's Eurovision 2017 contestant, and her husband, Alexei Taran, at Sheremetyevo Airport
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    EBU Confirms Russia to Miss Eurovision-2017 Contest in Kiev
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday officially confirmed that Russia will not participate in Eurovision 2017 because it did not agree to the proposed alternatives after Ukraine's refusal to let Yulia Samoilova from Russia take part in the contest.

    The EBU offered Russia to broadcast the singer's performance through a satellite, or to replace the contestant. Russia's Channel One called these options unacceptable and stated that it will not broadcast Eurovision.

    "It is… regrettable that the organizers of Eurovision were unable to fulfill the conditions of their own rules and were unable to call on the country that expressed willingness to host this contest, to observe the rules of the host party, which are mentioned in the relevant documents of the European Broadcasting Union," he said.

      avatar
      anne00marie
      Russia is well out of it. I might look at the headlines, to see what carnage the NAZIs will create, for the Eurovision NAZI Contest. They wanted to make it political last year, so let's see how Ukraine try and make it a success?
