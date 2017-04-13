"We will submit our final offer to the EU after April 16," Cavusoglu said, during a meeting in the province of Antalya, as cited by the newspaper Hurriyet Daily News.
The talks on upgrading Customs Union between Turkey and the European Union will be resumed after the referendum as well, the minister added.
Following the suspension of the talks, the EU Commission presented a report on the implementation of the migration deal, stating that "as regards the implementation of the Visa Liberalisation Roadmap, there are still seven benchmarks that remain to be met" by Ankara, including revision of its legislation and practices fighting terrorism in line with European standards.
Turkey refuses to introduce changes to its restrictive counterterrorism legislation, claiming that the country is currently attacked by the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETO), accused by Ankara of preparing the summer coup attempt, as well as by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, considered terrorists in Turkey, and the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia).
All comments
Show new comments (0)