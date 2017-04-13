Almost 60% of Latvians Disapprove of EU Prolongation of Anti-Russian Sanctions

According to the poll's results, the prolongation of the sanctions is considered as a wrong move by 59 percent of the respondents, of whom included 87 percent of Russian speakers.
"Only one of five Latvia's residents is content about the state of the Latvian-Russian relations, while the overwhelming majority expresses discontent about them. As many as 77 percent of those polled agree that these sanctions harm Latvia's economy," the poll results read.
The poll was conducted in February among 1,005 Latvia's residents aged between 18 and 74.
The economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russia were initially imposed by the EU member states after Crimea joined Russia in 2014 as a result of a referendum. Additionally, the European bloc had accused Moscow of meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia imposed a food embargo on some products originating in the countries that have targeted it with sanctions. Apart from that, Moscow has repeatedly said that Crimea's referendum was carried out in compliance with international law.
