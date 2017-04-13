Register
    The ceremony of launching the JSC Gazprom's gas distribution station Zapadnaya opened after reconstruction near the village of Atolino (Minsk District). (File)

    Russia, Belarus Sign Documents to Settle Oil, Gas Disagreements - Deputy PM

    Russian Energy Minister and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister have signed documents to settle gas disagreements between the two countries.

    Gazprom's Zapadnaya gas distribution station in Belarus
    Russia to Increase Oil Supplies to Belarus When Minsk Repays Gas Balance
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko have signed documents to settle disagreements in the oil and gas sphere, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Thursday.

    "Belarus and Russia have signed four agreements that fully settle the problematic issues in the oil and gas sector that have arisen in the past year and a half," Dvorkovich said.

    He said that under the agreements, the gas price for Belarus will be less than $130 per 1,000 cubic meters, and Russian energy giant Gazprom will announce the amount of the discount later.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Northwestern Federal District
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia-Belarus Dispute Solution to Take Into Account Mutual Interests - Kremlin
    Dvorkovich also said Russia and Belarus may within the next few months resolve the issue of forming a common market of gas and electricity.

    Moreover, Belarus refineries will be processing at least 18 million metric tons of Russian oil from the 24 million tonnes supplied annually, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said Thursday.

    "At least 18 million tonnes. I think that at some point the [processing] volume will start to grow," Dvorkovich told reporters in Moscow.

    Russia and Belarus on Thursday signed documents on resolving disagreements in the oil and gas sector.

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier said that the parties, in particular, agreed on the supply of Russian crude oil to Belarus from 2017 to 2024 at a rate of 24 million metric tons per year by pipeline. 

