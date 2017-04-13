Register
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends the 2-day FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France February 5, 2017.

    Le Pen Pledges to Take Legal Action Following Arson Attempt at Paris Campaign HQ

    © REUTERS/ Robert Pratta
    0 10010

    Far-right presidential candidate and National Front party leader Marine Le Pen will take the matter of the arson attempt on a Paris building housing her campaign headquarters earlier on Thursday to court, local media reported.

    France's far-right National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen poses in front of a poster for her 2017 French presidential election campaign as she inaugurates her party campaign headquarters L'Escale in Paris, France, November 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Le Pen's Campaign Headquarters in Paris Targeted in Suspected Arson Attempt
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — When contacted by Le Figaro newspaper, Le Pen, who learned about the arson attempt from the French media, said that she intended to file a complaint to the court over the incident. 

    The far-right candidate added that said that was surprised the French state services did not immediately contact and inform her about the events that had transpired at her Paris headquarters.

    Earlier on Thursday, Le Pen suggested in the interview with France 2 broadcaster that the attack had been carried out by "an extreme left-wing group."

    A new OpinionWay poll showed the National Front leader was likely to pass to the second round of the presidential election, only to be beaten by independent candidate Emmanuel Macron 63 to 37 percent.

    The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

