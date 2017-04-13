Le Pen Pledges to Take Legal Action Following Arson Attempt at Paris Campaign HQ

© REUTERS/ Charles Platiau Le Pen's Campaign Headquarters in Paris Targeted in Suspected Arson Attempt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — When contacted by Le Figaro newspaper, Le Pen, who learned about the arson attempt from the French media, said that she intended to file a complaint to the court over the incident.

The far-right candidate added that said that was surprised the French state services did not immediately contact and inform her about the events that had transpired at her Paris headquarters.

Earlier on Thursday, Le Pen suggested in the interview with France 2 broadcaster that the attack had been carried out by "an extreme left-wing group."

A new OpinionWay poll showed the National Front leader was likely to pass to the second round of the presidential election, only to be beaten by independent candidate Emmanuel Macron 63 to 37 percent.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.