Le Pen's Campaign Headquarters in Paris Targeted in Suspected Arson Attempt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper Le Parisien, firefighters arrived at Paris' rue du Faubourg St. Honoré around 2:40 a.m. local time (1:40 GMT). The fire caused minimal damage, destroying a door and a doormat on the ground floor, the newspaper reported, citing firefighters.

Commenting on the incident, Le Pen told the France 2 broadcaster that it was likely to be an act carried out by "an extreme left wing group."

Marie Le Pen's National Front HQ in Paris hit by 'molotov cocktails' in arson attack https://t.co/5bLhxQ3pD5 pic.twitter.com/bZAAjFk1Vs — €˅ɨℓ (@evil_fest) 13 апреля 2017 г.

A recent poll by Ifop-Fiducial showed the National Front leader was likely to pass to the second round of the presidential election with 23.5 percent of the votes but then would be beaten by independent candidate Emmanuel Macron 58.5 to 41.5 percent.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.