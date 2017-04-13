New Documentary Sheds Light Upon Unrepentant Danish Nazi 'Rock Star'

"The recordings were not intended for publication, so he talks about his life in a completely unhinged way, which is very unusual," Ole Retsbo, who made the documentary, told Danish Radio.
Søren Kam, who was a Danish commander in the Waffen-SS of Nazi Germany during WW2, was wanted for murder in Denmark and listed by the Simon Wiesenthal Center as one of the most wanted Nazi war criminals, yet never faced justice. After the war, Søren Kam's co-conspirators were executed for the killing of Danish newspaper BT journalist Carl Henrik Clemmesen. However, Søren Kam himself was never convicted. Instead, he lived a quiet life in southern Germany, well known by some, admired by others, yet despised by even more in his home country.
Nazisten Søren Kam var nr. 8 på listen over eftersøgte krigsforbrydere fra WW2.— Kim Schou (@KimHelt) November 6, 2015
Han døde som 93-årig. Fortrød intet. pic.twitter.com/XjajBNWfuA
In 1936, Søren Kam joined the Danish Nationalist-Socialist Youth Movement at the tender age of 15. In WW2, he fought at the Eastern front against the Soviet Union. After the war, Søren Kam resurfaced in the German Alps. He obtained identification papers from a mayor, who sympathized with him and became known as Peter Müller from that time onwards. In 1956, he became a German citizen, settled in the town of Kempten, got married, had children and obtained a managerial position at a local brewery, Danish Radio reported.
Søren Kam's real identity was not discovered until the 1970s. However, his new nationality made him untouchable in Denmark. Søren Kam died at 93 in 2015. After his death, Søren Kam's memoirs "A Life Without Fatherland" were published. The books show no trace of regret for his past in the SS.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)