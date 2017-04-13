Brussels Police Enhance Security Measures Ahead of Football Match

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to the Premiere broadcaster, the enhanced security measures aim to prevent incidents similar to what happened in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, when three explosions took place near a bus that was carrying players from the German football club Borussia Dortmund.

© AP Photo/ Carsten Linhoff UEFA Champions League Game Cancelled After Explosions in Germany

The specific measures include an increased number of police officers, explosive detectors, and the changing of transport routes of football players to the match, which is scheduled to start at 09:45 p.m. local time (19:45 GMT).

Tuesday's explosions occurred in the Hoechsten district of Dortmund, some 9.6 kilometers (six miles) away from the Signal Iduna Park stadium where the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Monaco FC was expected to take place. Borussia player Marc Bartra and a police officer escorting the bus were injured in what the police called a "targeted attack" against the team.

Germany's Prosecutor General's Office classified the explosion in Dortmund as an act of terrorism. On Thursday, the Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for an Iraqi citizen identified as 26-year-old Abdul Beset A., thought to be behind the attack and "strongly suspected" of being a member of Daesh terrorist group.