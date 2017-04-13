Register
13:36 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Gotaplatsen square in Gothenburg, Sweden

    Provocative Play 'Humanizing' Terrorists Shakes Sweden After Truck Attack

    © Photo: W.carter
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (254)
    010005

    Gothenburg City Theater, which debuted an unconventional, to say the least, play named The Jihadist in late March, is reluctant to remove it from its repertoire even after last week's deadly truck attack that rocked Sweden.

    Flowers lay on a police car at Hotorget square near the crime scene in central Stockholm on April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others
    © AFP 2017/ Noella JOHANSSON / TT News Agency
    Stockholm Truck Attack Sheds Light Upon Threat Posed by Rejected Asylum Seekers
    The Jihadist relates the story of 22-year-old Ilias who traveled to Syria to join a terrorist organization, a scenario repeated by hundreds of Swedish nationals in recent years. Today, many of them have returned to Sweden and are regarded to constitute the foremost threat against Swedish society.

    The controversial play, which is based on interviews with real jihadists, their friends and relatives and government officials, triggered mixed reactions among the Swedish public, yet was hailed for "humanizing" terrorists and providing a "nuanced picture" of the Swedish jihadists. According to Johan Gry, the author and the director of The Jihadist, the aim was to "dare" and "see a human being" in a terrorist.

    ​"For if we never dare to do that, we dehumanize the person in the same way as they dehumanize their victims. And if we never understand, or at least try to understand the person, we will never be able to solve their basic problems," Johan Gry told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Troublesome Trucks: Nordics Ponder How to Prevent Vehicular Terrorism
    Scriptwriter Wahid Setihesh said the play was not defending terrorists' actions in any way, but rather tried to understand the person behind the terrorist, who used to be a human being.

    Unsurprisingly, the controversial nature of the play came under fire for allegedly romanticizing the image of the terrorists. The play got Liberal MP Robert Hannah to see red.

    "Daesh is committing genocide in Iraq. For me, [the play] is a betrayal of all the victims and of all the women who had their children kidnapped by the terrorist organization," Robert Hannah told SVT.

    Naod Habtemichael, president of the Center Students Gothenburg, claimed in a highly critical opinion piece in the newspaper Dagens Samhälle, that Gothenburg taxpayers should not be subsidizing "the cossetting of terrorists."

    Swedish Culture Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke
    © Photo: Kristian Pohl / Regeringskansliet
    Sweden's Plan to Channel Daesh Defectors Back Into Society Backfires
    Last Friday's terrorist attack in Stockholm, which killed four and injured fifteen, cast a new light onto the provocative play. According to Gothenburg City Theater, which has not the slightest inclination to stop the play, The Jihadist has become all the more important after the terrorist attack, where one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was claimed to be hit so badly that she virtually "flew up in the air."

    Pontus Stenshäll, the artistic director of the Gothenburg City Theater, claimed that the play gained particular importance now, given what has happened. Accordingly, the contents of the play will not change, SVT reported.

    "It is a terrible and serious problem that we need to discuss," Pontus Stenshäll told SVT.

    After the performance, panel discussions are organized with experts who deliberate on the "structures and motivations" that force a young person to travel off to fight for the terrorists' cause. The tone of these discussions will be marked by the terrorist attack in Stockholm, Pontus Stenshäll noted.

    Book
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swedish Brochure Teaches Migrants How to Have Sex, Avoid Authorities
    Sweden's second largest city Gothenburg is known for having "produced" the largest percentage of terrorists in Sweden. From Gothenburg alone, about 80 people were estimated to have joined Daesh. Of those, at least 20 are estimated to have returned. However, the municipality is still struggling identifying them. Today, these people move freely and do not face any prosecution.

    Earlier this week, a proposal by Greater Gothenburg Police Chief Erik Nord to expel people who support violent extremism was firmly rejected by Justice Minister Morgan Johansson.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (254)

    Related:

    'Racist' Report Finds Islamists Permeate Sweden, Enjoy Secular Support
    Sweden Warming Up to Israeli Methods Against Terrorism
    Violent Islamism 'Likely' to Sweep Through Norway, Europe due to Poverty, Crime
    Sweden Wants to Send Police to Iraq to Hunt Down 'Swedish' Jihadists
    Jihadi 'Veterans' Return to Sweden, Establish Islamist Extremist Networks
    Sweden to Expect Surge in Jihadi Turncoats Posing as Refugees
    Tags:
    theater, radical Islam, jihadism, Gothenburg, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok