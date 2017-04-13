Serbia's Vucic Says Good Ties With Russia's Not Obstacle for EU Accession

BELGRADE (Sputnik) – Good relationship with Moscow and Beijing does not come into collision with Belgrade’s policy aimed at becoming EU member state, Vucic said Wednesday.

"In Moscow we say that we are moving toward Europe, while here, in front of [German Foreign Minister Sigmar] Gabriel, and in Washington and in any other place we say that Serbia wants to have good relations with Russia and it will have them," Vucic said following the meeting with Gabriel.

© Wikipedia/ antomoro Serbia to Commemorate All Victims of 1999 NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia

Vucic stressed that Serbia’s strategic goal was to join the European Union maintaining relations with Russia and China.

Earlier in the day, Gabriel arrived on a one-day visit to Serbia to hold meetings with Vucic and Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

The Russian-Serbian dialogue has traditionally been focused on supporting peace and stability in the Balkans, mainly in terms of settling the issue of Kosovo. Russia has continuously assisted Serbia in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.