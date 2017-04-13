John McCain Vows US Will Keep Pushing for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Accession to NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina in its efforts to join the European Union and NATO, McCain said on Wednesday following his visit to the country.
"The United States will continue to support Bosnia and Herzegovina, its aspirations to join the European Union and NATO, and the reforms necessary to realize its European future," McCain stated.
Contributions to the fight against Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) as well as the ongoing operations in Afghanistan were discussed during a meeting with the leadership of Bosnia and Herzegovina, McCain added.
