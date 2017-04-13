Poland May Boost Number of Troops to 200,000 By 2022

WARSAW (Sputnik) – The number of Polish army personnel is likely to rise up to 200,000 servicemen after a three to five year period, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Wednesday.
Macierewicz noted the draft law on the issue would be discussed with Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.
According to the Defense Ministry's January 2017 report, the nation’s military personnel currently consists of 129,000 regular soldiers, National Reserve Forces members and cadets.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete reminds me of a very old brit sitcom: 'Never mind the quality, feel the width.' So, numbers increase, what of the fighting ability and determination by said troops? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It will not going to happen. Wishful thinking par excellence.
michael
MNaydenov