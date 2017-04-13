Register
    Polish President Andrzej Duda and Chief of Staff Gen. Mieczyslaw Gocul review troops prior to a military parade during Armed Forces Day in Warsaw, Poland August 15, 2015

    Poland May Boost Number of Troops to 200,000 By 2022

    Poland is bracing for a significant increase in manpower, planning to boost a number of soldiers from 129,000 in 2017 to 200,000 in 2022.

    WARSAW (Sputnik) – The number of Polish army personnel is likely to rise up to 200,000 servicemen after a three to five year period, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Wednesday.

    CHAOS in Poland: Political Games Wreak Havoc in Polish Army
    "We expect that the [Polish] army will comprise 150,000 soldiers by 2019 and after 2020-2022 [it will involve] 200,000 servicemen," Macierewicz said, adding that it was necessary to improve funding to attain the set goals.

    Macierewicz noted the draft law on the issue would be discussed with Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

    According to the Defense Ministry's January 2017 report, the nation’s military personnel currently consists of 129,000 regular soldiers, National Reserve Forces members and cadets.

      michael
      reminds me of a very old brit sitcom: 'Never mind the quality, feel the width.' So, numbers increase, what of the fighting ability and determination by said troops?
      MNaydenov
      It will not going to happen. Wishful thinking par excellence.
