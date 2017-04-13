Poland May Boost Number of Troops to 200,000 By 2022

WARSAW (Sputnik) – The number of Polish army personnel is likely to rise up to 200,000 servicemen after a three to five year period, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Wednesday.

"We expect that the [Polish] army will comprise 150,000 soldiers by 2019 and after 2020-2022 [it will involve] 200,000 servicemen," Macierewicz said, adding that it was necessary to improve funding to attain the set goals.

Macierewicz noted the draft law on the issue would be discussed with Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

According to the Defense Ministry's January 2017 report, the nation’s military personnel currently consists of 129,000 regular soldiers, National Reserve Forces members and cadets.