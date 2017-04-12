British Soccer Fans Clash With Police Before Game in Madrid (VIDEOS)

The representatives of England’s infamous football hooligans chanted, “You Spanish b******s, Gibraltar is ours!” during the scuffle. Footage posted to social media shows them chanting about World War II as well.

The confrontation took place at the Plaza Mayor, a designated area where fans were told they could gather before the match. Police say that eight people were arrested for vandalism and public disorder. Two fans and three police officers sustained minor injuries.

​This incident comes during a time of tense relations between Britain and Spain, as Britain’s recent exit from the European Union reignited issues regarding Gibraltar’s sovereignty.

Renowned as a violent group, this is not the first time British hooligans have made headlines for inciting a melee. In June 2016, England fans instigated three days of violence in France during the Euro 2016 competition, hurling bottles at Russian supporters and clashing with police at Marseille's Old Port district.

Riot police had to use water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Nearly 2,000 suspected hooligans were instructed by law enforcement to not even enter France ahead of the match.