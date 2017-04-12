New Bulgarian Government to Be Formed in Early May - Parliamentarian

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Bulgarian coalition government will be formed as a result of negotiations between the largest The Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party and the United Patriots (OP) coalition in early May, GERB's member Delyan Dobrev said Wednesday.
According to Dobrev, as quoted by The Sofia Globe outlet, the sides to the negotiations have reached consensus on most of the aspects of the governance program and there is no risk of the unsuccessful talks.
The negotiations between the political forces began after the snap election was carried in Bulgaria on March 27 following the resignation of Borissov in November 2016 over the defeat of GERB's candidate in the presidential election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)