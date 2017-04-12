Register
14:51 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Habitable containers

    Poland Considers Placing Refugees in Guarded Container Camps

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (115)
    0 2510

    Poland considers locating refugees in camps made of shipping containers under the watch of guards, according to a draft regulation by Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration.

    Gender segregation
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Sweden's Growing Gender Segregation: Migrants Muddy a Once-Even Playing Field
    WARSAW (Sputnik) — In September 2015, EU leaders decided that each country would accept a number of refugees fleeing from hostilities in their countries in the Middle East and Northern Africa in order to alleviate pressure on Greece and Italy who had seen the most number of arrivals. Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said in March that she did not accept such terms being dictated to the country.

    According to the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, the restrictions also concern asylum seekers who are already located in Poland waiting to receive refugee status.

    The outlet suggested that the preventive security measures that imply the isolation of such people had previously been used in Poland only in special cases, for example in relation to unidentified foreigners.

    Flowers lay on a police car at Hotorget square near the crime scene in central Stockholm on April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others
    © AFP 2017/ Noella JOHANSSON / TT News Agency
    Stockholm Truck Attack Sheds Light Upon Threat Posed by Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Poland's Ministry of the Interior explained the rationale for such regulations as being the recent influx of migrants, with 972 people requesting asylum in the country since the beginning of 2017, and 2,356 people in 2016, according to the same reports.

    In February, Hungary announced a similar plan to use container camps for refugees over the threat of terror.

    Since 2015, Europe has experienced a major migration crisis. According to the International Organization for Migration, 33,054 migrants and refugees arrived in Europe in 2017.

    Topic:
    Refugee and Migrant Crisis in Europe (115)

    Related:

    Norway Admits It 'Ping-Ponged' Refugees to Test Russia
    Syrian Refugees: 'Europe Does Not Want Us out of Its Fear of Islam'
    NGOs Raising Alarm Over Treatment of Refugees in Balkans
    'Migrant Tsunami': Macedonia Could Step Aside if Turkey Unleashes Refugees on EU
    Tags:
    migrants, refugees, Polish Interior Ministry, Beata Szydlo, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok