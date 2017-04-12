EU Commission Urges Hungary to Let Soros-Founded University Work 'Undisturbed'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans urged Hungary Wednesday to allow the work of the Central European University (CEU), founded by billionaire George Soros.
"As [Former Hungarian Foreign Minister] Tibor Navracsics said last week: 'the Central European University is one of the most important universities not only in Hungary'… I agree with Tibor on the importance of the Central European University being able to operate in Budapest undisturbed," Timmermans said at the European Parliament.
The CEU is accredited in the United States. The university does not provide educational services in the United States and there is no bilateral agreement between Budapest and Washington required by the law.
On Tuesday, the CEU said that it would challenge the law in court.
