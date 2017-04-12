Register
14:51 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    HSwMS Gotland

    Swedish Navy Elated as Chinese Entrepreneur Buys Gotland Submarine Port

    © Wikipedia/ Jonn Leffmann
    Europe
    Get short URL
    271407

    Even though the Swedish Navy lost the bidding war over the privately-owned submarine port on the Baltic island of Gotland, the Armed Forces sighed with relief when the "strategic" port was sold to a Chinese entrepreneur. Not only was the port guaranteed exemption from any "Russian involvement," but the Navy was promised free access to the dock.

    Swedish submarine HMS Halland (File)
    © AP Photo/ Henrik Montgomery
    Sweden Trying to Reclaim Former Submarine Port Amid Russian 'Threat'
    Fårösund port became a bone of contention and repeatedly made national headlines after the Swedish Navy had second thoughts about the harbor it mistakenly privatized in the early 2000s. In the wake of the illusory Russian "threat," which the Swedish army's top brass has taken to promoting, Fårösund port, which features a submarine berth, was declared a strategic location. However, the Armed Forces' bid proved to be the lowest and it was soon out of the game.

    When the current port owner, Joachim Kuylenstierna, proclaimed the Navy's bid insufficient, the outlook for the Navy seemed especially bleak, given that the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces Micael Bydén declared that the country's Ministry of Defense would like to "ensure access to and control over the port."

    The contested port, however, was sold to Artmax AB, which is wholly owned by Hong Kong Chinese Ming Wai Lau. For the Swedish Armed Forces, this news became a dream scenario, as Ming Wai Lau, who was described as a "wealthy Chinese" and a "friend of Sweden" had previously donated 400 million SEK ($44mln) to the Karolinska Institute and pledged to allow the Navy to freely use the facility.

    "He has acquired the port, with its facilities, in order to let the Armed Forces use it. It is the only purpose he has. He is willing to let them take advantage of the dock free of charge," press officer Thomas Backteman said, as quoted by the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

    Swedish submarine HMS Halland (File)
    © AP Photo/ Henrik Montgomery
    Sweden Trying to Reclaim Former Submarine Port Amid Russian 'Threat'
    On top of that, the Artmax board also includes Fredrik Lundström, who has a background as an officer, and whose service career was related to Fårösund. According to Joachim Kuylenstierna, it was one of the reasons why the company was allowed to buy the port in the first place.

    The purchase price has not yet been disclosed, yet Kuylenstierna previously hinted that he expected the price tag to be far higher than the 18 million SEK ($2mln) he himself had paid. Previously, Kuylenstierna made no effort to conceal that the Navy's modest bid of 20 million SEK ($2.2 mln) was the least attractive option, compared to other bids, which ran as high as 82 million SEK ($9.1 mln).

    The Gotland port of Fårösund, which originated in a shipyard which was opened in 1938 to support the Coastal Artillery and the Navy, became of Sweden's most important harbors during the Cold War, owing to its strategic location in relative proximity to the Stockholm archipelago. The port's premises include around 25 facilities ranging from small sheds and garages to office buildings. Additionally, Fårösund port boasts a harbor basin measuring a full 7.25 meters in depth which is specifically adapted for submarines, which made it a valuable Navy asset.

    In 2004, the port, which was estimated to have cost 500 million SEK ($55mln) to build, was sold to a private owner. Recently, the Swedish Fortifications Agency and the Armed Forces tried to recover the port after the Swedish island of Gotland (population 55,000) was identified as a possible entry point for a Russian "attack" on Sweden.

    Related:

    Sweden Caught Peddling Fake News About 'Russian Influence'
    Looming 'Russian Threat' Spurs Swedes to Dust Off Their Cold War Shelters
    'Russian Threat' Helps Swedish Defense Wrest Another Budget Hike
    Sweden Pals Up With Norway Against Russia, Hails US
    Half of Swedes Intimidated by Government's Tall Tales of Russian 'Threat'
    'Cossacks Are Coming!': Swedish Peace Activist Mocks Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Finnish Ambassador to Sweden: Russia Won't Disappear, Deal With It
    Tags:
    port, submarine base, Micael Byden, Baltic Sea, Gotland Island, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Mindless. China then controls what can and cannot leave the dock. Nice one China, Keeps the US and NATO out.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Globalism. There are rumors that the Chinese bought it to give it as a gift to the Russians, have you heard that one over there in Sweden?
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok