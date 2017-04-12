Hungary Urged to Reconsider Law Targeting Soros University

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the freedom of opinion and expression David Kaye stated that Budapest has to reconsider law in order to restate Hungary’s commitment to democracy.
He pointed out that the legislation may result in halting the university's work.
“The new law targets freedom of opinion and expression in Hungary, freedom of academic pursuit, the role that scholarship and research play in the expansion of knowledge and the development of democratic societies,” Kaye added.
CEU is accredited in the United States. The university does not provide educational services in the United States and there is no bilateral agreement between Budapest and Washington required by the law.
Earlier on Tuesday, CEU said that it would challenge the law in court.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Keep anything that this festering ar$ehole is involved with out, no matter what its involved in! Soros being the instigator and involved in every derogatory and criminal action should not be allowed to have any assets in any country. This David Kaye must be a Soros troll, because to being some fancy human rights expert makes him a total hypocrite for supporting Soros. The U.N. themselves are nothing but a US funded lapdog full of criminal parasites. Find alternative funding or shut it down!
Capt'nSkippy !!!