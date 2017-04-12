SPD Head Schulz Says Shocked by Attack on Borussia Dortmund’s Team Bus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Barta was injured after three explosions took place near the bus with Borussia players prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Monaco FC that was expected to take place on Tuesday evening.

“I am shocked. Get well! And I wish good and safe returning home to all the fans!” Schulz wrote on his Twitter page.

The blasts occurred in the Hoechsten district of Dortmund, some 6 miles away from the Signal Iduna Park stadium where the game was expected to take place. The soccer match was moved to Wednesday.

As a result of the explosions, that have been preliminary qualified by local police as attack, Bartra was taken to a hospital. His arm was reportedly slightly injured by the broken glass. Police said that the explosions were likely to be "an attack with serious explosive devices," the Bild media outlet reported.

The German government's spokesman Steffen Seibert also wished soon recovery to Bartra and expressed gratitude to fans of Monaco for their understanding of the situation.