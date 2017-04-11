Borussia Dortmund Confirm One Injured in Explosion Involving Team Bus

Borussia Dortmund has confirmed the postponement of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final game against Monaco from Tuesday to Wednesday following a series of explosions near the German team's bus.

"The match between Borussia and Monaco was canceled, the new date is Wednesday, April 12, 18:45 [19:45 Moscow time]. Tickets are valid," Borussia said in its Twitter blog.

#bvbasm has just been postponed until Wednesday, 12 April 1845 CET. Tickets remain valid. Thanks to everyone involved in the decision. — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 11 апреля 2017 г.​

Breaking: One injured in explosion near Borussia Dortmund's team bus while it was traveling to their home stadium. https://t.co/fcoB71VsIw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 11, 2017

​As a result of the incident, Borussia defender and Spanish international Marc Bartra was injured and taken to a hospital. The game was to be held on Tuesday in Dortmund and start at 20:45 local time (21:45 Moscow time). A trio of blasts shattered bus windows but it is not immediately clear whether the broken glass caused Bartra's injuries.

Fans are not pleased the match has been cancelled.

