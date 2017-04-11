Register
17:38 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends an event that is honouring volunteers who help refugees, in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2017.

    Merkel's 'Strong Woman of Europe' Image Slipping as Election Looms

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    111650

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel's image as the leading woman in Europe is slowly slipping as the two major issues for the European Union begin to merge into German domestic politics, ahead of the federal elections, September 24, as she seeks a fourth terms in office.

    Merkel has enjoyed enormous popularity within the EU during most of her time as Chancellor. However, cracks are beginning to appear in her dream of Europe as her opponents begin to take a softer line on austerity and reforms of the EU.

    Under Merkel, the EU has pursued a tough line on fiscal unity within the Eurozone, under the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), designed to correct excessive budget deficits or excessive public debt burdens.

    Greece — which is struggling to meet the terms of its third bailout — Italy, Spain and Portugal are all burdened with deeply unpopular austerity measures, largely driven by Germany. This has led to protests — particularly in Greece and Italy — and opened up a north-south divide within the Eurozone.

    Greek anti-austerity protesters
    © Flickr/ Des Byrne
    Greek anti-austerity protesters

    However, the former President of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz — who stepped down as president to run for the Chancellery for the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) — has made clear he feels that the EU should soften its stance on austerity and give the — mainly Mediterranean — debt-burdened states a break. He is calling for "social justice."

    ​In this, he is supported by the German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, who is in her coalition government, but is also SPD.

    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Laszlo Balogh
    Europe's Migrant Crisis Deepens as Hungary Deploys Shipping Containers in Camps

    Migrant Mess

    Merkel is also facing the fact that most Germans know she has become unpopular within the EU over her policy on migrants. In 2015, she famously declared Europe's "door open" to refugees, precipitating the biggest mass movement of people across Europe since the Second World War. 

    The resulting migrant crisis has led to discord within the EU, a rise in nationalism and Islamophobia, as well as fear that the migrant crisis has exposed Europe to an increased terror threat.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives in the witness stand of a parliamentary inquiry in Berlin investigating the NSA's activities in Germany, February 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    Merkel also struggled to manage the migrant crisis with German for nearly a year, with federal states overburdened with the sheer volume of arrivals.

    Schulz — with his hotline to Brussels and credibility among MEPs — is seen as an EU-friendly face, who may improve Germany's reputation among other member states, who are divided over migrant relocation plans as well as the controversial EU-Turkey migrant deal.

    ​However, the elder stateswoman of EU politics will have been buoyed by the latest opinion poll by the Forsa Institut, April 11, which showed her popularity among young and first-time voters surge ahead. Merkel's lead over Schulz rose to 47 percent against 29 percent among young voters aged 18 to 21, while among all voters it was 43 percent support, compared to 32 percent.

    With five months to go until the elections — in spite of the latest poll — it will not be an easy ride for Merkel and five months is an eon in politics.

    Related:

    Germany's Merkel, UK's May Support US Actions in Syria - White House
    US Officer in Germany Scrutinized For Bashing Merkel on Facebook
    French President Candidate Accuses Hollande, Merkel of Enabling Trump's Strikes
    Merkel Claims Clues in Idlib Chemical Attack Point to Assad
    Trump, Merkel Discuss Ukraine Conflict in Phone Call
    Tags:
    German elections, refugee crisis, migrant crisis, popularity, eurozone, German federal election 2017, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Sigmar Gabriel, Martin Schulz, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok