© REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann French Far-Left Presidential Candidate Melenchon Says Will Be in 2nd Election Round

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Ifop-Fiducial survey revealed that Melenchon's ratings grew 1 point and now stands at 19 percent while Fillon's projected vote share has not changed, standing at 18.5.

Voter's intentions toward far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron remained the same since Monday. Le Pen has preserved her one-point lead over Macron, 24 to 23 percent.

The first round of the presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.

