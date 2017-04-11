Uzbek National Akilov Admits Carrying Out Stockholm Attack in Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 39-year old admitted to charges of committing an act of terrorism in the Swedish capital, The Local reported from the courtroom Tuesday.

© AFP 2017/ Noella JOHANSSON / TT News Agency Stockholm Truck Attack Sheds Light Upon Threat Posed by Rejected Asylum Seekers

Akilov "confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention," his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court, as quoted by the news website.

The rest of the hearing took place behind closed doors.

Akilov had already admitted to carrying out the attack during his interrogation and expressed satisfaction at fulfilling his Jihadist cause.

On Friday, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured. Following the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack, Akilov being one of them. The man had posted propaganda related to the Daesh terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) on his Facebook page.

According to the police, Akilov applied for a residence permit in Sweden in 2014, but his application was denied in 2016 and he was supposed to be deported from the country.