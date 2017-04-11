Register
13:05 GMT +3
11 April 2017
    A man takes a picture of flowers on the fence by Ahlens department store following Friday's attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 9, 2017

    Uzbek National Akilov Admits Carrying Out Stockholm Attack in Court

    © REUTERS/ Philip O'Connor
    Europe
    Uzbek National Rakhmat Akilov has formally pleaded guilty for deadly truck ramming attack in Stockholm.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 39-year old admitted to charges of committing an act of terrorism in the Swedish capital, The Local reported from the courtroom Tuesday.

    Flowers lay on a police car at Hotorget square near the crime scene in central Stockholm on April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others
    © AFP 2017/ Noella JOHANSSON / TT News Agency
    Stockholm Truck Attack Sheds Light Upon Threat Posed by Rejected Asylum Seekers
    Akilov "confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention," his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court, as quoted by the news website.

    The rest of the hearing took place behind closed doors.

    Akilov had already admitted to carrying out the attack during his interrogation and expressed satisfaction at fulfilling his Jihadist cause.

    On Friday, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured. Following the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack, Akilov being one of them. The man had posted propaganda related to the Daesh terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) on his Facebook page.

    According to the police, Akilov applied for a residence permit in Sweden in 2014, but his application was denied in 2016 and he was supposed to be deported from the country.

      Zoanthropy
      He came to Sweden for money, left his wife and kids at home.
      When it didn't work out for him, he decided to take revenge and kill Swedes.
      MANY MORE OF THESE TYPES IN YOUR COMMUNITY.
      Swedish politicians and their policies have allowed this to happen,
      remove your politicians and Leave the European Union.
      Rick Sanchez
      Is it just me or is there a sudden rise in attacks by Uzbek radicals after Karimov's death?
