Register
02:28 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2014, a woman walks past the company logo of the internet car service, Uber, in San Francisco, USA.

    Hit the Road, Jack: Uber Gets the Boot From Italy for Unfair Competition

    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    Europe
    Get short URL
    15810

    It seems residents of The Boot will be doing a bit more walking. An Italian court has banned beleaguered ride-sharing company Uber from operating in the country, citing unfair business practices as the reason for the expulsion.

    The court argued that Uber does not respect Italian transportation laws, in particular the law that states all transportation fees must be determined by the national transportation authority. The suit was filed by Uber's natural enemy: an association of traditional taxi cabs.

    The decision, which was handed down Friday, gives Uber ten days to cease operations in the Southern European nation. For every day that they operate past that, they will have to pay a fine of 10,000 euros ($10,600).

    A self-driven Volvo SUV owned and operated by Uber Technologies Inc. is flipped on its side after a collision in Tempe, Arizona, U.S. on March 24, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Mark Beach/Handout
    Back At It: Uber Resumes Self-Driving Car Program After Weekend Crash

    A representative from Uber Italy's legal division told Milanese daily newspaper Corriere Della Sera that they were "shocked" at the decision.

    "We're shocked. We will appeal this ruling that is based on a 25-year-old law. Now the government can't waste more time and needs to decide whether it wants to remain anchored to the past, protecting privileged profits, or whether it wants to allow [Italians] to benefit from new technologies," they said.

    Meanwhile, the Italian taxi association celebrated. "It is the fourth decision of an Italian judge who establishes unfair competition from Uber," an association lawyer told Corriere della Sera. "The last battle of a legal battle started in 2015 to block the most striking form of unfair competition ever recorded on the Italian transport market."

    "The most striking form of unfair competition" that is referred to above is UberPop, the low-cost option equivalent to UberX in the US. European nations such as Belgium, France, Germany, and Sweden have also put a halt to UberPop. Uber was also banned from Spain in 2014 for similar reasons of unfair competition. 

    A group of self driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Gene J. Puskar
    Clash of the Titans: Google’s Self-Driving Car Company Sues Uber for Theft

    On the opposite end of Europe, Uber voluntarily decided to withdraw from Denmark in late March. The decision, which will go into effect on April 18, was made in response to a new set of regulations on taxi services that include mandatory fare meters and seat sensors. 

    In January 2017, Uber also sold their infrastructure to Chinese competitor Didi Chuxing due to Beijing-mandated regulations favoring domestic companies. In 2015, Uber was briefly banned in South Korea as well for skirting Seoul's regulations, but an agreement was reached and they resumed services later that year.

    Related:

    Docking Stations for Bicycles So Last Season as 'Uber for Bikes' Comes to UK
    'Slightly Horrifying': Uber Launches Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Claims
    Uber Picks Up Senior NASA Engineer to Develop Air Taxis
    Uber’s Self-Driving Car Program Flees from California to Arizona
    Uber Pays Federal Trade Commission $20 Million for Overstating Drivers’ Income
    Tags:
    taxi, competition, regulation, Uber, China, Denmark, Milan, Rome, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      loverussia
      "We're shocked. We will appeal this ruling that is based on a 25-year-old law."
      Since when a business company had the right to decide a foreign contry's Laws???
      This is typical of Americans' arrogance and bullying, they pretend to rule the world!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    Fake It 'Til You Make It
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok