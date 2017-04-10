Scottish First Minister Only Local Politician Enjoying Public Approval

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is the only domestic politician who enjoys a popular approval, a fresh poll revealed Monday.

Respondents were asked to rate politicians from 0 to 100, with zero meaning “terrible” and 100 meaning “excellent” as part of the Lord Ashcroft survey carried out between March 21 and March 28 among 906 Scottish residents

According to the results, 53 percent of respondents viewed Sturgeon’s performance above the rating of 50 out of 100.

“This is an encouraging poll that once again shows that people trust the strong leadership of Nicola Sturgeon – while all of the most senior Tories remain deeply unpopular in Scotland,” George Adam, a member of the Scottish parliament from the Scottish National Party told The Scotsman newspaper commenting on the results.

The Conservative party leader Ruth Davidson's performance was rated below 50 points by 54 percent of respondents while Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was rated below 50 by 61 percent.