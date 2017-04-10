Register
21:54 GMT +3
10 April 2017
    French presidential election candidates (LtoR) Francois Fillon, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Le Pen and Benoit Hamon, pose before a debate organised by French private TV channel TF1 in Aubervilliers, outside Paris, France

    Le Pen, Macron Losing Popular Support in 1st Round - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Patrick Kovarik/Pool
    0 29140

    Independent Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen are seen losing 0.5 percent of potential votes each in the first round of the French presidential election, compared to Friday survey results, a new poll showed Monday.

    A US Marine covers the head of a statue of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein with the US flag before pulling it down in Baghdad's al-Fardous (paradise) square 09 April 2003 as the marines swept into the Iraqi capital and the Iraqi leader's regime collapsed.
    © AFP 2017/ Ramzi Haidar
    Watch Your Step: Le Pen Urges Trump Not to Repeat Iraq and Libya Scenario in Syria
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Ifop-Fiducial survey showed that Le Pen can now expect to get 24 percent of potential votes in the 1st round, while Macron may hope for 23 percent.

    Center-right Francois Fillon retains his potential third place with the same 18.5 percent of the projected votes he had according to the Friday poll, while left-wing Jean-Luc Melenchon gained additional 1 percent, and is now at 18 percent.

    Benoit Hamon, the nominee of the Socialist party, lost 0.5 percent of the projected votes and now has 9 percent.

    The percentage of those who intend to cast their ballots in the first round, scheduled for April 23, has grown by 2 percent and is now at 67 percent.

    The poll shows that Macron would win the run-off against Le Pen, by 58 percent against her 42, despite losing 1 percent of potential votes compared to Friday poll.

    Fillon, who won 1 percentage point back against Le Pen, is also seen as likely to triumph over her, with 54 percent of potential votes against her 46.

    The run-off, slated for May 7, will be held between the top two contenders, if no candidate gains over 50 percent in the first round.

