Fifty EU Politicians Say Independent Scotland to Be 'Most Welcome' in EU

Scotland May Do Better on Its Own as EEA Member, Analyst Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of 50 European mainly Green party politicians said in a letter to the authorities in Edinburgh that Scotland would be "most welcome" to become a full-fledged EU member if its nationals voted for independence from the United Kingdom, local media reported Monday.

"It is not our place to tell Scotland what path you should take. If Scotland were to become an independent country and decided to seek to maintain EU membership, we offer our full support to ensure the transition is as swift, smooth and orderly as possible. Scotland would be most welcome as a full member of the EU, with your 5 million European citizens continuing to benefit from the rights and protections we all currently enjoy," the letter obtained by The Guardian said.

According to the media outlet, the letter was signed by 26 members of the European Parliament as well as lawmakers from Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain and Belgium.

The first referendum on Scotland’s independence was held in September 2014 and resulted in 55 percent of voters opposing Scottish independence. In March, the Scottish parliament voted in favor of a bid to hold independence referendum from the United Kingdom against the backdrop of Brexit.

After the United Kingdom held the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, which resulted in 51.9 percent of votes in favor of leaving the bloc, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly said that Scotland would consider taking the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.

On March 29, the United Kingdom finally triggered the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiations, and must leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.