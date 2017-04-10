Register
20:24 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flags and EU flags among others rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK

    Fifty EU Politicians Say Independent Scotland to Be 'Most Welcome' in EU

    © AFP 2017/ Andy Buchanan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    A group of 50 European mainly Green party politicians support in letter Scotland if state becomes an independent country and decided to seek to maintain EU membership, according to local media.

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses a speech on Scotland's commitment to Europe at an European Policy Centre (EPC) event in Brussels, on June 2, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Scotland May Do Better on Its Own as EEA Member, Analyst Says
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of 50 European mainly Green party politicians said in a letter to the authorities in Edinburgh that Scotland would be "most welcome" to become a full-fledged EU member if its nationals voted for independence from the United Kingdom, local media reported Monday.

    "It is not our place to tell Scotland what path you should take. If Scotland were to become an independent country and decided to seek to maintain EU membership, we offer our full support to ensure the transition is as swift, smooth and orderly as possible. Scotland would be most welcome as a full member of the EU, with your 5 million European citizens continuing to benefit from the rights and protections we all currently enjoy," the letter obtained by The Guardian said.

    According to the media outlet, the letter was signed by 26 members of the European Parliament as well as lawmakers from Germany, Ireland, Greece, Spain and Belgium.

    In a Sunday, October 9, 2016 file photo, Spanish bullfighter Mario Palacios performs with an Aguadulce ranch fighting bull during a bullfight at the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, Spain.
    © AP Photo/ Francisco Seco
    Spain 'Not Happy' About Independent Scotland, But 'Not Inflexible' Either
    The first referendum on Scotland’s independence was held in September 2014 and resulted in 55 percent of voters opposing Scottish independence. In March, the Scottish parliament voted in favor of a bid to hold independence referendum from the United Kingdom against the backdrop of Brexit.

    After the United Kingdom held the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, which resulted in 51.9 percent of votes in favor of leaving the bloc, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly said that Scotland would consider taking the second vote on independence, claiming that the Brexit referendum outcome neglected Scotland’s willingness to stay in the European Union.

    On March 29, the United Kingdom finally triggered the EU withdrawal process by handing a formal letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. According to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the United Kingdom now has two years to complete the negotiations, and must leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.

    Related:

    Scotland May Do Better on Its Own as EEA Member, Analyst Says
    Spain 'Not Happy' About Independent Scotland, But 'Not Inflexible' Either
    Theresa May in Battle to Keep Scotland in UK, Britain Out of EU
    Scotland Moves to Divorce the UK Over European Union Exit
    Tags:
    European Union, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok