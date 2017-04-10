MEPs Back 'Swift, Smooth, and Orderly' EU Accession for Independent Scotland

The letter, an initiative of Scottish Green Party Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) Ross Greer and German Green MEP Terry Reintke, is addressed to Holyrood — the home of the Scottish Parliament — and signed by parties from across the political spectrum from the EU Parliament, national and regional parliaments, assemblies and senates.

50 politicians from across Europe say independent Scotland welcome as full member of EU. @Ross_Greer @TerryReintke https://t.co/DHgtA20iPg — Scottish Greens (@scotgp) April 9, 2017

​It also gives a commitment to assist an independent Scotland with a "swift, smooth, and orderly" application for European Union membership.

Last month Green MSPs voted for Scotland to have its say over the Tories' Hard Brexit, giving the Scottish Government a mandate to seek permission from the UK government to hold an independence referendum.

In the Brexit referendum, June 23, 2016, although the UK-wide result was 52 percent to leave, in Scotland it was 67.2 to remain and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants a second referendum by the summer of 2019, giving Scotland the chance to leave the United Kingdom and remain part of the EU.

"With continuing uncertainty and an absolute lack of any clear plan from the UK government, what's becoming clear is that there is a tremendous amount of goodwill from across the continent towards Scotland's European aspirations. People in Scotland were told to vote against independence if they wanted to stay in the EU and now we know how wrong that was. Independence is the only way to secure a European future for Scotland," said Greer, the youngest ever MSP, elected at the 2016 election at the age of 21 years old.