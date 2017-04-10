MEPs Back 'Swift, Smooth, and Orderly' EU Accession for Independent Scotland

The letter, an initiative of Scottish Green Party Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) Ross Greer and German Green MEP Terry Reintke, is addressed to Holyrood — the home of the Scottish Parliament — and signed by parties from across the political spectrum from the EU Parliament, national and regional parliaments, assemblies and senates.
50 politicians from across Europe say independent Scotland welcome as full member of EU. @Ross_Greer @TerryReintke https://t.co/DHgtA20iPg— Scottish Greens (@scotgp) April 9, 2017
It also gives a commitment to assist an independent Scotland with a "swift, smooth, and orderly" application for European Union membership.
Last month Green MSPs voted for Scotland to have its say over the Tories' Hard Brexit, giving the Scottish Government a mandate to seek permission from the UK government to hold an independence referendum.
In the Brexit referendum, June 23, 2016, although the UK-wide result was 52 percent to leave, in Scotland it was 67.2 to remain and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants a second referendum by the summer of 2019, giving Scotland the chance to leave the United Kingdom and remain part of the EU.
"With continuing uncertainty and an absolute lack of any clear plan from the UK government, what's becoming clear is that there is a tremendous amount of goodwill from across the continent towards Scotland's European aspirations. People in Scotland were told to vote against independence if they wanted to stay in the EU and now we know how wrong that was. Independence is the only way to secure a European future for Scotland," said Greer, the youngest ever MSP, elected at the 2016 election at the age of 21 years old.
Initiative of @TerryReintke & I to show Scotland how welcome we are in Europe is tomorrow's front page. https://t.co/aChhIraNYt— Ross Greer (@Ross_Greer) 8 April 2017
"Furthermore, we were told that Spain would block an independent Scotland's bid for EU membership and that we'd face being placed at the back of a mythical queue.
'Shocking and Incredibly Sad'
In the letter, the politicians argue that UK Prime Minister Theresa May's pursuit of a Hard Brexit does not take into account the preferences of Scottish citizens in the withdrawal process.
"If Scotland were to become an independent country and decided to seek to maintain European Union membership, we offer our full support to ensure the transition is as swift, smooth, and orderly as possible. Scotland would be most welcome as a full member of the European Union, with your five million European citizens continuing to benefit from the rights and protections we all currently enjoy," the letter states.
"The inflammatory language we have witnessed, just one week after the official triggering of Article 50, is shocking and incredibly sad. Now should be the time to seek common ground, not stir up hatred and division," said Reintke.
