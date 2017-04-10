Register
14:20 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Leidulv Namtvedt, Norway's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia, center, at The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue international forum

    Sanction-Suffering Norway Seeks Closer Cooperation With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1885101

    While Norwegian-Russian relations have been put on the back burner in recent years following the overall cooling of Moscow's ties with the West, Norwegian politicians and Russian experts have been repeatedly calling for a re-invigoration of bilateral relations, particularly between business communities.

    Refugees enter the arrival centre for refugees near the town on Kirkenes, northern Norway
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Norway Admits It 'Ping-Ponged' Refugees to Test Russia
    Recently, Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende visited an Arctic forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia. This is the first time a high-ranking Norwegian politician had stepped on Russian soil since 2014, when Norway, in line with many other Western states, condemned Crimea's re-unification with Russia as an "occupation." To extend a cooperative hand to the Russians right after what was perceived as the "annexation" of Crimea would have been absolutely unthinkable for the Norwegian government.

    "We should have been in Russia in 2014," Sør-Varanger Municipality Mayor Rune Rafalesen, who believes that the Ice Age between the Norwegian and Russian political establishments has lasted too long, told the Norwegian daily Dagbladet. "We predict dialogue internationally. Why shouldn't it apply to ourselves then? Now, three years later, everyone admits that dialogue is correct," he continued.

    A Labor Party member, former leader of the Barents Secretariat and mayor of the border municipality, Rune Rafaelsen has been one of the most outspoken proponents of closer cooperation with Russia. Not only because his municipality shares a border with Russia, but because he believes that it would only do Norway good economically and security-wise.

    "The world should be damn glad that there are so few Norwegians," Rune Rafaelsen was quoted as saying.

    Norwegian flag
    © Flickr/ Utenriksdepartementet UD
    Unnerved Norwegians Ask Gov't to 'Do Something' About Anti-Russian Sanctions
    While the political climate between the two nations has reached a freezing point, the lion's share of the cooperation has persisted, especially at the personal level.

    "I see no obvious holes in the Norwegian-Russian cooperation portfolio, but there is plenty of room for further development, particularly within the business community," Lars Rowe, senior researcher and expert on Russia at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute (FNI) told Dagbladet.

    The Western sanctions against Moscow proved particularly detrimental for the Norwegian presence in Russia. The Russian economy has an urgent need of foreign investment, with giant revenues to offer in reward, Rowe pointed out.

    Even if tiny Norway is in many aspects dwarfed by vast Russia, the countries are also mutually dependent on each other when it comes to the extraction of energy resources in the Arctic.

    "Russia needs investments to get started, partners who can share risks and, last but not least,technology to implement its plans" Lars Rowe pointed out, suggesting that there was no reason to doubt that the future development of the Arctic seabed would be highly relevant for Western oil companies.

    US President Donald Trump during a reception with Congressional leaders on January 23, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Nicholas Kamm
    Norway Secretly Wants Trump to Set Example, Rescind Sanctions Against Russia
    According to Mayor Rune Rafaelsen, Norway should continue its cooperation with Russia in the Barents Sea, and the broader and more complex, the better.

    "What could possibly be more important for the Norwegian security policy? If we don't step in, someone else will do it, and it's only natural that neighboring countries are the first to join," Rune Rafaelsen told Dagbladet.

    Yet another potential sphere of cooperation is the further development of the already existing environmental cooperation between Norway and Russia, researcher Jakub Godzimirski of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), told Dagbladet, arguing that Norway and Russia are facing the same challenges in the north.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Norway Acquires 'Anti-Russian' US Patrol Aircraft, Keeps Mum About Price
    Norway Defends Against 'Russian Hackers' With Surprising Intelligence Overhaul
    Norway Arms Itself to Deflect Difficult-to-Detect Russian Subs
    Norway's Statoil Cherishes Teamwork With Russia More Than Sanctions Commitment
    US, UK Troops to Tickle Russian Bear From Northernmost Norway
    Former Norwegian PM Tells West to 'Give Up' on Crimea, Drop Sanctions
    Tags:
    cooperation with Russia, sanctions, Scandinavia, Russia, Arctic, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok