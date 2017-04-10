Not to Be Missed: Ukraine National Bank Governor Files Resignation

KIEV (Sputnik) — National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Valeria Gontareva said Monday she had tendered her resignation as of May 10, vowing that the regulator would not change its policy course.

"I filed an official resignation letter to the president of Ukraine voluntarily as of May 10 this year, therefore I am informing you a month ahead," Gontareva said at a briefing.

She said she would step down sooner if lawmakers vote in favor of her decision earlier, and added that the NBU's policy course and leadership composition would not change with her resignation.