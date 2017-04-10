Russian Embassy in Contact With Norway Over Arrest of Alleged Citizen

MURMANSK (Russia), (Sputnik) — The Russian Embassy in Oslo said Monday it is in contact with the Norwegian authorities over the detention of an alleged Russian citizen in connection with a suspected explosive device found in the capital of Norway, adding that it is awaiting confirmation of the detainee's citizenship.

"The embassy is in close contact with the Norwegian competent authorities. We continue to seek clarification of all circumstances of the case," the Russian embassy said on Facebook.

Norwegian police found a suspected explosive device in central Oslo late Saturday and detained one person in relation to the case, claimed to be a Russian citizen. The police carried out a controlled explosion of a device, but were not sure whether the box contained any explosives.

"The Norwegian authorities did not submit documents at the meeting confirming the Russian citizenship of the detainee. They promised to do so in the near future," the Russian embassy stated.

The diplomatic mission said its data indicated that the arrested 17-year-old is indeed a Russian citizen residing in Norway with his parents.