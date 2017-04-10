Register
05:13 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    German Bundeswehr soldiers (File)

    German Military Investigating Far-Right, Nazi Sympathies in its Ranks

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    Europe
    Get short URL
    112713

    German military counterintelligence is looking into 275 reported cases of far-right extremism within the country’s military ranks, including soldiers saying “Heil Hitler,” performing Nazi salutes and calling for violence against migrants.

    The medieval Dome Reliquary (13th century) of the Guelph Treasure is displayed at the Bode Museum in Berlin. The heirs of Nazi-era Jewish art dealers said they have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. suing Germany and a German museum for the return of a medieval treasure trove worth an estimated US$ 226 million.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Germany Sued in US Court to Return Nazi Treasures to Jewish Owners
    It seems in rather poor taste, given 20th century history.

    The German military counterintelligence service (MAD) is looking into more than two hundred cases of far-right extremism among military ranks, according to a German Defense Ministry letter to the nation's Parliament, reported by local media.

    The agency is looking into 53 cases that are said to have already happened in 2017, 143 cases from 2106 and 79 from earlier.

    According to the letter, the cases include soldiers openly performing Nazi salutes, saying "Heil Hitler" and abusing their fellow soldiers with migrant backgrounds. The document emphasizes that despite the cases have been known, they have not been dealt with strongly enough.

    One particular case involved a soldier saying "Heil Hitler," "Heil our leader" and "Sieg Heil, comrades."

    "The case was passed on to the military prosecutor and the public prosecutor's office, but neither an early dismissal nor a service ban took place," the letter reads.

    Another case involved a soldier who posted hate calls on a Facebook page associated with the far-right party NPD, including calling for the deaths of "typical foreigners."

    According to media reports, the National Democratic Party (NPD) was determined to resemble Adolf Hitler's NSDAP party by the Constitutional court, but the court decided against banning it because the party was said to be too small to endanger German democracy.

    The soldier associated with the party was "only disciplined," the Defense Ministry letter read.

    Nazi symbols, including both verbal or gestured salutes, are outlawed in Germany and are punishable by up to three years in prison as stated in the German Criminal Code.

    The counterintelligence service (MAD) was authorized to check every enlisted soldier for connections with extremist and terrorist organizations in 2016, but the amendment will only come into force later this July, the media report.

    In the meantime, 20 radical Islamists were discovered among German military ranks in 2016. The media speculated that they joined the military to get combat and explosives training to carry out terrorist attacks in the country. The issue revived discussions over additional security checks among Bundeswehr-hopefuls and recruits.

    Related:

    What Did You Call Me? Erodgan-Merkel 'Dictator-Nazi' Spat Continues
    Steinmeier Tells Erdogan to Stop 'Unspeakable' Nazi Taunts at Swearing-In
    Erdogan ‘Not Welcome’ in Germany After New Nazi Taunts – CDU Deputy Chair
    Tags:
    Investigation, Islamists, Nazi, extremism, far-right, German Military Counterintelligence (MAD), Bundeswehr, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok