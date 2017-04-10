Norway’s Authorities Probe Links Between Oslo, Stockholm Terrorist Suspects

© AFP 2017/ ODD ANDERSEN Norwegian Police Carry Out Controlled Explosion of Suspected Device in Oslo

MURMANSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – On Saturday night, the Norwegian police found a suspected explosive device in the central part of Oslo and detained one person in relation to the case, who turned out to be a Russian citizen. The police carried out a controlled explosion of a device, but were not sure whether the box contained any explosives.

“The investigation that we are carrying out will reveal whether there is a connection with a detainee in Stockholm,” the Norwegian security service’s spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Svenska Dagbladet media outlet.

On Friday, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured. The country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely a terror attack.

The 39-year-old Uzbek national living in Sweden allegedly pleaded guilty to carrying out the deadly attack in Stockholm, Sweden’s media reported Sunday. According to media reports, the man posted propaganda related to the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Sweden, Russia and in other countries, on his Facebook page.