Register
02:11 GMT +310 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Armed police guard the Nobel institute ahead of a press conference with the Nobel Peace Prize laureates, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet in Oslo on December 9, 2015

    Norway’s Authorities Probe Links Between Oslo, Stockholm Terrorist Suspects

    © AFP 2017/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    132 0 0

    The Norwegian security service is investigating possible links between a 17-year-old Russian national detained in connection with a suspected explosive device found in the capital of Norway and a suspected perpetrator of a deadly truck attack in Stockholm, the service’s spokeswoman said.

    Armed police officers are seen outside the Nobel institute in Oslo
    © AFP 2017/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Norwegian Police Carry Out Controlled Explosion of Suspected Device in Oslo
    MURMANSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – On Saturday night, the Norwegian police found a suspected explosive device in the central part of Oslo and detained one person in relation to the case, who turned out to be a Russian citizen. The police carried out a controlled explosion of a device, but were not sure whether the box contained any explosives.

    “The investigation that we are carrying out will reveal whether there is a connection with a detainee in Stockholm,” the Norwegian security service’s spokeswoman said, as quoted by the Svenska Dagbladet media outlet.

    On Friday, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people at a major pedestrian street in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and several others injured. The country's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the incident was likely a terror attack.

    The 39-year-old Uzbek national living in Sweden allegedly pleaded guilty to carrying out the deadly attack in Stockholm, Sweden’s media reported Sunday. According to media reports, the man posted propaganda related to the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Sweden, Russia and in other countries, on his Facebook page.

    Related:

    Ankara Summons Norway’s Ambassador After Oslo Gives Asylum to Turkish Officers
    Oslo Appeal Court to Announce Decision on Breivik's Human Rights Case in Feb.
    Situation Norway, All Trucked-Up: Oslo Attempts to Justify Army Vehicle Spending
    Suspected Explosive Device Found in Central Oslo, 1 Detained
    Tags:
    terrorism, Stockholm, Oslo, Sweden, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      just to clarify, a Russian citizen, not necessarily a Russian.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok